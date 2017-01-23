Rosneft begins Arctic shelf’s seismological exploration from 2017

YAKUTSK, January 23. /TASS/. Rosneft between 2017 and 2020 plans seismological exploration in the Arctic shelf of the Laptev and the East Siberian Seas, Yakutia’s first deputy minister of industry and geology, Vasily Zakharov, told TASS on Monday.

"The company plans 2D and 3D seismological research, electric research, geochemical survey and several supporting research works at the license areas of the Arctic shelf," he said. "The works are planned between 2017 and 2020 during sea navigation seasons."

Rosneft has the right for geological surveys, exploration and production of hydrocarbons raw material at the Khatangsky license area, Anisinsky-Novosibirsky, Ust-Lensky and Ust-Olenyoksky license areas, which are in the Laptev and West Siberian Seas. The recoverable D2 resources are: oil - 370.9 million tons, gas - 228.2 bcm, condensate - 34.4 million tons.

In 2016, the Russian government allocated about 3 billion rubles ($50.3 million) from the federal budget for the shelf exploration. Investments from all sources in 2016 in geological exploration in the republic made about 30 billion rubles, where 90% were paid by the license holders.

The region continues oil and gas exploration works on the continental shelf. Complex geophysical works in the Laptev and East Siberian Seas to find new deposits are planned to 2020.

In Yakutia, the Rosneft Company (Taas-Yuryakh Neftegazodobycha subsidiary company) develops a major deposit in East Siberia - the Srednebotuobinskoye oil and gas condensate field - with a daily oil production of about 20,000 barrels.