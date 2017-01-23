Back to Main page
Visa-free travel between Russia and South Africa not yet in force — embassy

Business & Economy
January 23, 18:26 UTC+3 PRETORIA
An instruction signed byDmitry Medvedev on January 18 mentions the signing of a protocol between the countries on mutual abolition of visas for holders of regular international passports
PRETORIA, January 23. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy to South Africa warned Russian nationals on Monday that visa-free travel between the two countries for a period up to 90 days is not yet in effect, and the procedure could take another month.

Russia proposes to South Africa industrial cooperation in defense sphere

"Reports about the introduction of visa-free travel between the Russian Federation and the Republic of South Africa as a fait accompli are inaccurate and don’t correspond to the facts," embassy sources told Tass on Monday.

An instruction signed by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on January 18 mentions the signing of a protocol between the countries on mutual abolition of visas for holders of regular international passports ‘through an exchange of notes’. The procedure can take up to 30 days.

"We expect that this process may be completed by the end of February 2017," the embassy said. In February, the countries will mark 25 years since they established diplomatic relations.

The South African Department of Home Affairs, which deals with visa issuing matters, has declined to answer a Tass question as to how long it could take to finalize the visa issue.

Meanwhile, general rules concerning entry into South Africa for minors stay in place for the Russian nationals. The birth certificate and permission from the second parent if the child travels with one of them are necessary. Both documents must be translated into English with the translation authorized.

