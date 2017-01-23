Back to Main page
Russia’s Lukoil plans to broaden presence in Baltic Sea

Business & Economy
January 23, 17:22 UTC+3
SHEREMETYEVO, January 23. /TASS/. Russian oil and gas major Lukoil plans to strengthen its presence in offshore oil and gas projects in the Baltic Sea, Minister of Natural Resources Sergei Donskoi said on Monday.

"Lukoil is proactively working in the Baltic Sea. I know [they] have plans to expand their activities. Discoveries were made; discoveries are planned in areas where work was performed," the minister said. 

No decisions have been made so far regarding oil and gas operations of private companies in the Arctic offshore area, including Lukoil, Donskoi said. "We are at the stage of non-issue of licenses so far. We introduced a moratorium on licenses issue to companies planning to work offshore since fall. No new decisions were either reviewed or made to engage anybody else and start issuing licenses in this regard," the minister added.

