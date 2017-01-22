Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Vienna to see first meeting of OPEC oil production monitoring committee on January 22

Business & Economy
January 22, 1:19 UTC+3 VIENNA
Meanwhile, OPEC inclines to control export indicators also
Share
1 pages in this article

VIENNA, January 22. /TASS/. The first meeting of the oil production monitoring committee under OPEC, where ministers intend to approve the mechanism of oil production monitoring and summarize initial outcomes of implementing the oil production cut agreement will be held in Vienna on Sunday.

The balance of supply and demand on the market should be estimated on the basis of produced and consumed resources, without separate recording of production and export, Russian Energy Minister and co-chairman of the committee Alexander Novak said earlier. Meanwhile, OPEC inclines to control export indicators also.

Russia is ahead of schedule in oil cut, Novak told reporters on the verge of the meeting. About 100,000 barrels per day were already cut on average, he said.

Ministers have not yet discussed the monitoring mechanism and will do that for the first time at the forthcoming meeting only, a source familiar with the course of OPEC negotiations told TASS. "The confidence level among ministers is indeed very high," the source said. No disagreements at the meeting are expected. The Russian Energy Minister told reporters he is positive about the meeting.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas Oil price
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Firepower of Russia's new Armata tank may be demonstrated at next RAE arms show in 2017
2
Weapons and equipment of Russian Ground Forces
3
Russia involves strategic missile carriers in operation against Islamic State in Syria
4
Moscow cements deal with Damascus to keep 49-year presence at Syrian naval and air bases
5
Moscow Army store to grant discounts to Americans on Trumps’ inauguration day
6
Agreement on bases in Syria to serve strengthening of stability in Middle East — MP
7
Denmark uses Russian data in its application for expanding shelf — minister
TOP STORIES
Реклама