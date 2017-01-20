Russia's first deputy PM wants to keep current tax system for next political cycle

DAVOS, January 20. /TASS/. Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov believes that the country’s tax system should be kept as it is now in the next political cycle.

In an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel as part of the World Economic Forum in Davos he said:

"In 2017 we should determine the tax policy for the next political cycle. As for me I even would like to see experts disagree on it because in fact it would be good as it is, I think. I’d rather say it as an expert, not as a member of the cabinet that the tax system should be kept as it is now for the next political cycle," he said.

Shuvalov added that the government and the experts are yet to discuss proposals on changes of the tax policy.

"Let’s see what the final tax system, tax frame, as I call it, we will choose in order to approve the legislation in 2018 and to announce on January 1, 2019, that this policy will stay for the following years. We will try not to change it either, Shuvalov said stressing that the current tax system with minimum changes may be kept because it is clear for investors.