Russian museum obtains largest collection of 20th century Yamal artifacts

YEKATERINBURG, January 20. /TASS/. The biggest collection of artifacts related to development of the Yamal Peninsula during the 1930s, has been presented as a gift to the museum complex in the Yamal-Nenets capital, Salekhard.

The collection has more than 2,000 personal belongings and scientific documents of researcher Vladimir Yevladov, the museum’s press service said on Friday.

"The museum has received more than 2,000 objects," the press service said. "It is the biggest collection, which illustrates Yamal’s development and the scientist, who devoted the life to studying and developing of the region."

"Among the objects are photographs taken in the 1920s both on paper and on glass plates, which the scientist made during his first expeditions to Yamal," the museum said. "We also received the scientist’s diaries, personal belongings and a hand-held telescope, made in 1918."

"The scientist’s grandson sent from Yekaterinburg seven boxes with documents, photographs and Vladimir Yevladov’s personal belongings," the museum said.

The Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District was formed in 1930, and is located completely within the Russian Arctic zone. The territory contains more than 70% of Russia’s reserves of gas, oil and 18% of the country’s condensate. A total of 234 deposits has been opened there. Vladimir Yevlandov contributed a huge amount of data on Yamal’s indigenous peoples. Results of his studies were used during the formation of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District back in the early 1930s. His experience was valuable for settling economic issues, related to nomadic reindeer herders.