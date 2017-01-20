Economy ministry submits privatization plan proposals for 2017-2019 to government

DAVOS, January 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development submitted proposals for state assets privatization plan for 2017-2019 to the government, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"The Ministry of Economic Development has already submitted proposals on privatization plan to the government," Oreshkin said.

The Russian government is discussing increasing value added tax (VAT) and reducing direct taxes as part of the tax system adjustment that should happen starting 2018, the official added.

"We had a discussion at the Gaidar Forum, raised this question. It is definitely being discussed, we are considering it from different points of view. This is an issue of reducing direct taxes and increasing indirect taxes," he said.