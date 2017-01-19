London’s High Court completes hearings of Ukraine’s Russian debt case

Activists in Berlin stage picket condemning Obama’s foreign policyWorld January 19, 21:17
Russian regulator promises to respond to any US restrictions of RT channelRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 19, 21:09
FIFA: Over 82,400 ticket requests applied globally for 2017 Confederations Cup in RussiaSport January 19, 20:17
Russia stands for developing legal tool to fight cyber hooliganismRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 19, 20:00
Russia is developing advanced hypersonic weapons — ministryMilitary & Defense January 19, 19:50
Former USSR leader receives Lithuanian court’s summons as witness in case over 1991 eventsWorld January 19, 19:29
FIDE chief says he plans to seek US entry after President-elect Trump’s inaugurationSport January 19, 18:56
Russian economy minister: Results of 2016 demonstrated adjustment to cheap oil, sanctionsBusiness & Economy January 19, 18:44
Russia ready to welcome Trump at economic forum in St. Petersburg — first deputy PMBusiness & Economy January 19, 18:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
LONDON, January 19. /TASS/. On Thursday, London’s High Court of Justice completed the hearings of a high-profile dispute involving a $3bn debt Ukraine took from Russia in 2013. Judge William Blaire said the judgement will be announced in due course.
"These were extremely helpful submissions. It will take some time to consider them. In due course the judgment will be handled down," the judge said.
Representatives of both parties told TASS that "it could take months." However, the court hearings may not be over yet since both parties will have a chance to file an appeal against the court ruling. Taking into consideration long judicial procedures, it can take several years.
Ukraine demands that the case be thoroughly assessed, insisting that the debt was taken on unusual and highly onerous terms. Kiev also claims that the case has been politicized as it is part of Russia’s strategy to carry out illegal economic, political and military aggression against Ukraine, which has already had ruinous consequences for the country.
Russia says that the debt is a sovereign one and must be paid out. According to Russia’s representatives, Ukraine’s arguments are mistaken, only aimed at making the court assess the issues out of its jurisdiction.