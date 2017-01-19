Results of Russia-Belarus oil and gas talks to be published next week — deputy minister

MOSCOW, January 19. / TASS / The Belarusian delegation is holding talks on the settlement of oil and gas issues, interim results are expected next week, said Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovskiy on Thursday.

"Belarusians are now in Moscow, with the delegation headed by the Deputy Minister. I think next week interim results will be available," he said.

Yanovskiy noted that the negotiation process has been quite productive.

During 2016, Belarus held negotiations with Russia to reduce gas prices. In July, Russia cut down gas deliveries to Belarus by over a third, as a reaction to what the Russian side is calling a significant underpayment in the amount of $281 mln.

In early December 2016, Belarus made an advance payment for gas and expects the volume of gas deliveries to the country to be restored.