Results of Russia-Belarus oil and gas talks to be published next week — deputy minister

Activists in Berlin stage picket condemning Obama’s foreign policyWorld January 19, 21:17
Russian regulator promises to respond to any US restrictions of RT channelRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 19, 21:09
FIFA: Over 82,400 ticket requests applied globally for 2017 Confederations Cup in RussiaSport January 19, 20:17
Russia stands for developing legal tool to fight cyber hooliganismRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 19, 20:00
Russia is developing advanced hypersonic weapons — ministryMilitary & Defense January 19, 19:50
Former USSR leader receives Lithuanian court’s summons as witness in case over 1991 eventsWorld January 19, 19:29
FIDE chief says he plans to seek US entry after President-elect Trump’s inaugurationSport January 19, 18:56
Russian economy minister: Results of 2016 demonstrated adjustment to cheap oil, sanctionsBusiness & Economy January 19, 18:44
Russia ready to welcome Trump at economic forum in St. Petersburg — first deputy PMBusiness & Economy January 19, 18:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 19. / TASS / The Belarusian delegation is holding talks on the settlement of oil and gas issues, interim results are expected next week, said Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovskiy on Thursday.
"Belarusians are now in Moscow, with the delegation headed by the Deputy Minister. I think next week interim results will be available," he said.
Yanovskiy noted that the negotiation process has been quite productive.
During 2016, Belarus held negotiations with Russia to reduce gas prices. In July, Russia cut down gas deliveries to Belarus by over a third, as a reaction to what the Russian side is calling a significant underpayment in the amount of $281 mln.
In early December 2016, Belarus made an advance payment for gas and expects the volume of gas deliveries to the country to be restored.