Russia’s imports grow to $162.87 bln in 2016

Business & Economy
January 19, 12:35 UTC+3
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia’s imports goods from non-CIS countries by the end of 2016 slightly increased and amounted to $162.87 bln, according to preliminary data of the Federal Customs Service.

At the same time, imports in December of 2016 increased in comparison with the previous month by 10.4% and amounted to $16.44 bln.

