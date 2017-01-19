Russia’s imports grow to $162.87 bln in 2016

Activists in Berlin stage picket condemning Obama’s foreign policyWorld January 19, 21:17
MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia’s imports goods from non-CIS countries by the end of 2016 slightly increased and amounted to $162.87 bln, according to preliminary data of the Federal Customs Service.
At the same time, imports in December of 2016 increased in comparison with the previous month by 10.4% and amounted to $16.44 bln.