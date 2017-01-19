Back to Main page
Russia and China efficiently cooperate in monetary operations

Business & Economy
January 19, 9:10 UTC+3 BEIJING
The trade turnover between Russia and China grew by 2.2% in 2016 to 69.52 billion dollars
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, January 19. /TASS/. Russian and Chinese financial regulators cooperate closely and effectively in serving deals in currencies, spokesperson for the Chinese State Administration of Foreign Exchange Wang Chunying told TASS.

"Last year, we offered support, and this year we shall continue supporting cooperation between Russian and Chinese commercial banks, as well as raising quality of the services to develop further trade between our countries," she said.

"As for plans for the current year, there is not much I can add - this proves the close and effective cooperation of the Russian and Chinese authorities in this sphere," she added.

The trade turnover between Russia and China grew by 2.2% in 2016 to 69.52 billion dollars. Export from China to Russia made 37.3 billion dollars (growth by 7.3%). China's import of Russian products last year dropped by 3.1% to 32.22 billion dollars.

