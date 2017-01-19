Russia and China efficiently cooperate in monetary operations

Activists in Berlin stage picket condemning Obama’s foreign policyWorld January 19, 21:17
Russian regulator promises to respond to any US restrictions of RT channelRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 19, 21:09
FIFA: Over 82,400 ticket requests applied globally for 2017 Confederations Cup in RussiaSport January 19, 20:17
Russia stands for developing legal tool to fight cyber hooliganismRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 19, 20:00
Russia is developing advanced hypersonic weapons — ministryMilitary & Defense January 19, 19:50
Former USSR leader receives Lithuanian court’s summons as witness in case over 1991 eventsWorld January 19, 19:29
FIDE chief says he plans to seek US entry after President-elect Trump’s inaugurationSport January 19, 18:56
Russian economy minister: Results of 2016 demonstrated adjustment to cheap oil, sanctionsBusiness & Economy January 19, 18:44
Russia ready to welcome Trump at economic forum in St. Petersburg — first deputy PMBusiness & Economy January 19, 18:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BEIJING, January 19. /TASS/. Russian and Chinese financial regulators cooperate closely and effectively in serving deals in currencies, spokesperson for the Chinese State Administration of Foreign Exchange Wang Chunying told TASS.
"Last year, we offered support, and this year we shall continue supporting cooperation between Russian and Chinese commercial banks, as well as raising quality of the services to develop further trade between our countries," she said.
"As for plans for the current year, there is not much I can add - this proves the close and effective cooperation of the Russian and Chinese authorities in this sphere," she added.
The trade turnover between Russia and China grew by 2.2% in 2016 to 69.52 billion dollars. Export from China to Russia made 37.3 billion dollars (growth by 7.3%). China's import of Russian products last year dropped by 3.1% to 32.22 billion dollars.