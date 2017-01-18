Moscow Army store to grant discounts to Americans on Trumps’ inauguration day

Ministry reports US spy agencies' latest attempt to recruit Russian worker was on Jan 14Russian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 21:57
Austria’s president-elect says he is ready to maintain good relations with RussiaWorld January 18, 21:50
Putin briefs Merkel, Hollande on steps to implement Syrian ceasefireRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 20:39
Putin, Merkel, Hollande agree to give fresh impetus to Normandy Four activitiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 20:26
Russian Eurobonds may be floated in spring 2017 — finance ministerBusiness & Economy January 18, 19:48
Russia, Turkey report 14 ceasefire breaches in Syria per dayWorld January 18, 19:17
Analyst believes removal of sanctions can be political bargaining chip with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 18:45
Arctic Forum’s task is to change perception of region as source of raw material — officialBusiness & Economy January 18, 18:28
OPEC revises Russia’s oil production outlook downward by 110,000 bpd in 2017Business & Economy January 18, 18:20
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. A Moscow commissary is offering a special treat to U.S. diplomats and other U.S. citizens on January 20, the day of inauguration of the 45th President, Donald Trump - they will enjoy discounts if they turn up there and decide to buy something.
The Army of Russia branded store, which is located on Novinsky Boulevard Street opposite the U.S. embassy compound, has put up a banner promoting the action in one of its show windows. The discount offered to the holders of U.S. passports will be 10%/
The press service of the owner of the store, Voyentorg company, confirmed to TASS the company had scheduled the action for Friday, January 20.
This will be a second action of the kind. The commissary had the first one on November 8 and November 9, 2016, when it offered a 5% discount to U.S. diplomats and citizens on the occasion of presidential election in the U.S.
The Russian Defense Ministry instituted Voyentorg joint-stock company in spring 2009. It provides catering, offers bath and laundry services, and runs a chain of retail trade outlets "in the interests of the Defense Ministry."
Also, it is the exclusive supplier or clothing to the Armed Forces.