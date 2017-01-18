Moscow Army store to grant discounts to Americans on Trumps’ inauguration day

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. A Moscow commissary is offering a special treat to U.S. diplomats and other U.S. citizens on January 20, the day of inauguration of the 45th President, Donald Trump - they will enjoy discounts if they turn up there and decide to buy something.

The Army of Russia branded store, which is located on Novinsky Boulevard Street opposite the U.S. embassy compound, has put up a banner promoting the action in one of its show windows. The discount offered to the holders of U.S. passports will be 10%/

The press service of the owner of the store, Voyentorg company, confirmed to TASS the company had scheduled the action for Friday, January 20.

This will be a second action of the kind. The commissary had the first one on November 8 and November 9, 2016, when it offered a 5% discount to U.S. diplomats and citizens on the occasion of presidential election in the U.S.

The Russian Defense Ministry instituted Voyentorg joint-stock company in spring 2009. It provides catering, offers bath and laundry services, and runs a chain of retail trade outlets "in the interests of the Defense Ministry."

Also, it is the exclusive supplier or clothing to the Armed Forces.