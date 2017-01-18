Russian economy is recovering — Societe Generale СEO

Ministry reports US spy agencies' latest attempt to recruit Russian worker was on Jan 14Russian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 21:57
DAVOS, January 18. /TASS/. The France’s largest bank Societe Generale believes the Russian economy is recovering and plans to develop corporate banking in Russia this year, Chief Executive Officer of the Bank Frederic Oudea told TASS.
"Russia is recovering. We remain committed to developing our business in Russia," the bank's CEO said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.
"We are mostly interested in corporate business, which remains quite active on the local market," Oudea said. The France’s largest bank Societe Generale owns Russia-based Rosbank.