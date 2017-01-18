Fitch assigns "B+" rating to Rusal with stable outlook

Ministry reports US spy agencies' latest attempt to recruit Russian worker was on Jan 14Russian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 21:57
MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Fitch assigned the "B+" long-term issuer default rating to Russian aluminum producer Rusal with the stable outlook, the international rating agency said on Wednesday.
"Rusal continues to benefit from highly favorable FX dynamics following the ruble devaluation, which positively affects the company's cash costs (around 50% of Rusal's cash costs are ruble-denominated)," Fitch said.
Furthermore, "the company still benefits from the results of its own cost-saving measures," the rating agency added.