Russia-Tajikistan talks on flight connection are scheduled for January 26

Business & Economy
January 18, 20:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Earlier this month the transport minister said Moscow does not plan to introduce any further bans on Tajik air companies flying to Russia
MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Talks between aviation authorities of Russia and Tajikistan on flight connection are scheduled for January 26, an official with Russia’s Transport Ministry told TASS.

"Talks between aviation authorities of Russia and Tajikistan are scheduled for January 26," the official said.

Earlier this month Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov told reporters that Moscow does not plan to introduce any further bans on Tajik air companies flying to Russia or take other restrictive measures related to air service with Tajikistan.

Flights between Russia and Tajikistan were suspended in December 2016 as the Tajik Somon Air airline was banned from carrying out flights to Russia’s regions (except Moscow and St. Petersburg). According to Sokolov, Russia’s Transport Ministry is ready for dialogue, but Tajikistan should first fulfill conditions which it previously put down in writing.

