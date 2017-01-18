Back to Main page
Oil production monitoring committee to meet in Vienna on January 22

Business & Economy
January 18, 18:41 UTC+3
MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The oil production monitoring committee will hold its meeting in Vienna on January 22 only, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told TASS on Wednesday.

"It will be on Sunday [January 22 - TASS]," the OPEC Secretary-General said.

The committee meeting was earlier scheduled to January 21-22.

Read also

OPEC revises Russia’s oil production outlook downward by 110,000 bpd in 2017
OPEC raises world’s oil demand growth outlook by 10,000 bpd in 2017
OPEC to monitor oil production, export — Saudi Arabian Energy Minister
IMF expects oil prices to grow by almost 20% in 2017

