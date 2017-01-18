Back to Main page
About 1,500 officials may attend Arctic Forum

Business & Economy
January 18, 17:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Several foreign officials are expected to take part in the event
Governor of the Arkhangelsk region Igor Orlov

Governor of the Arkhangelsk region Igor Orlov

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The Arctic: Territory of Dialogue Forum due on March 29-30 in Arkhangelsk, may be attended by about 1,500 officials, Governor of the Arkhangelsk region Igor Orlov said on Wednesday.

"As of today, the number of sent out invitations is about 1,600, and we expect about 1,500 participants - we are speaking now only about officials," he told reporters. "At the hotels, we are preparing about 3,000 rooms."

Ambassador-at-Large for Arctic Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Barbin, said several foreign officials are expected to take part in the event: representatives of the Arctic countries, observers of the Arctic Council, and delegations from countries far beyond the Arctic region.

The forum will take place at the main building, the intellectual center, of the Northern (Arctic) Federal University. The region is preparing already necessary infrastructures for welcoming guests and for cultural programs for them, the governor said. "Like always, winter is a big challenge for us, but the works continue very actively, and I do not doubt in late March we shall welcome the guests very well."

About Forum

The Arctic: Territory of Dialogue Forum is a key international platform for discussing problems and future of the Arctic area at the global level. The forum is supported by the Russian government and its objective is to unite efforts of the international community for effective development of the Arctic and for higher living standards for the people living there.

The first forum took place in 2010 and was devoted to modern problems of the Arctic region. The second forum in 2011 focused on formation of the Arctic transport systems, and the event in 2013 touched upon environmental safety.

This year, the event’s key topic is "human in the Arctic." The forum’s organizer is Roscongress.

Arctic
