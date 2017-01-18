Regulator: Apple conducts 'sound dialogue' with Federal Antimonopoly Service unlike Google

Ministry reports US spy agencies' latest attempt to recruit Russian worker was on Jan 14Russian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 21:57
Austria’s president-elect says he is ready to maintain good relations with RussiaWorld January 18, 21:50
Putin briefs Merkel, Hollande on steps to implement Syrian ceasefireRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 20:39
Putin, Merkel, Hollande agree to give fresh impetus to Normandy Four activitiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 20:26
Russian Eurobonds may be floated in spring 2017 — finance ministerBusiness & Economy January 18, 19:48
Russia, Turkey report 14 ceasefire breaches in Syria per dayWorld January 18, 19:17
Analyst believes removal of sanctions can be political bargaining chip with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 18:45
Arctic Forum’s task is to change perception of region as source of raw material — officialBusiness & Economy January 18, 18:28
OPEC revises Russia’s oil production outlook downward by 110,000 bpd in 2017Business & Economy January 18, 18:20
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Apple is conducting "a sound dialogue" with the Federal Antimonopoly Service unlike Google, head of the regulator Igor Artemyev told reporters.
"Our commission has quite intensive discussions. We do not see Apple seriously opposing the probe unlike Google. A sound process is going on. By the end of January we will have a 90% understanding on where we are going to," he said.