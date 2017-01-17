Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s return to G8 to be positive signal for investors — RDIF

Business & Economy
January 17, 21:27 UTC+3 DAVOS
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano
Italian Foreign Ministry: It is necessary to assess conditions for returning to G8 format

DAVOS, January 17. /TASS/. Russia’s return to the Group of Eight format will positively influence on the investment climate, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev told TASS on the sidelines of the Davos World Economic Forum on Tuesday.

"Russia is very successfully participating in such formats as G20 and BRICS. Certainly, they are even more important for us than other formats. However, we can only welcome the desire of different partners to have positive attitude towards Russia," Dmitriev said responding to the question whether Russia’s return to G8 is a positive signal for investments into Russia. Conditions should be assessed at present for return of the Group of Seven (G7) to G8 format with participation of Russia, Italy’s Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said earlier today at the Davos Forum.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Austria’s president-elect says he is ready to maintain good relations with Russia
2
Trump has big respect for Russian people and culture, says advisor
3
Topol-M missile fired from Plesetsk hits hypothetical target in Kamchatka
4
Putin, Merkel, Hollande agree to give fresh impetus to Normandy Four activities
5
Russian economy is recovering — Societe Generale СEO
6
Bank of Russia may reduce key rate in February — opinion
7
Ministry reports US spy agencies' latest attempt to recruit Russian worker was on Jan 14
TOP STORIES
Реклама