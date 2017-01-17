Russia’s return to G8 to be positive signal for investors — RDIF

DAVOS, January 17. /TASS/. Russia’s return to the Group of Eight format will positively influence on the investment climate, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev told TASS on the sidelines of the Davos World Economic Forum on Tuesday.

"Russia is very successfully participating in such formats as G20 and BRICS. Certainly, they are even more important for us than other formats. However, we can only welcome the desire of different partners to have positive attitude towards Russia," Dmitriev said responding to the question whether Russia’s return to G8 is a positive signal for investments into Russia. Conditions should be assessed at present for return of the Group of Seven (G7) to G8 format with participation of Russia, Italy’s Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said earlier today at the Davos Forum.