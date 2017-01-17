Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

BMW to resume premium car deliveries to Russia

Business & Economy
January 17, 15:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Deliveries of vehicles with installed ERA-GLONASS system are expected in 2019
1 pages in this article
© EPA/KIM HEE-CHUL

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. German automaker BMW will resume supplies of all premium segment class vehicles to Russia despite compulsory installation of ERA-GLONASS urgent accident response system since 2017, BMW Group Russia Director Elena Smirnova said.

"We resume deliveries of all cars, received vehicle approval type for our modifications," Smirnova said.

Read also
Russia's Olympic champs to be awarded BMW luxury crossovers

Models (cabriolets of Series 4 and 6, BMW M3 and BMW i8), whose deliveries to the Russian market will resume, will be imported under the currently effective certificate (without the certificate comprising ERA-GLONASS), Smirnova said.

Deliveries of vehicles with installed ERA-GLONASS system are expected in 2019 only, she added.

The Russian division of BMW refused to install ERA-GLONASS urgent accident response system on certain niche models earlier due to lack of economic feasibility.

Vehicle type approval should be received in respect of new car models from 2015, press service of Russian regulator Rosstandart said earlier. The maximal term of the vehicle type approval is 3 years. It means there is an opportunity to sell uncertified cars of certain models for one year more.

Commercial operation of ERA-GLONASS urgent accident response system started in 2015. All vehicles produced in the territory of the Customs Union will be equipped with its terminals.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Car Industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov believes US wanted to use IS, Jabhat al-Nusra to overthrow Assad
2
Putin accuses outgoing US administration of attempting to undermine Trump’s legitimacy
3
S-400 air defense missile regiment to assume combat duty in Crimea
4
Defense Ministry launches large-scale upgrade of practice ranges in west Russia
5
Russia’s VTB Bank gave $11.6 bln loan to buyers of Rosneft stake — RBC
6
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov holds annual press conference
7
Russian PM says up to $1.8 bln to be earmarked to prop up economy in 2017
TOP STORIES
Реклама