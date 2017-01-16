Back to Main page
Russia, US start restoring business ties — ombudsman

Business & Economy
January 16, 21:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The new US administration sets a different tone to the two countries' ties, according to the Russian business ombudsman
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russia and the United States have already initiated the process of restoring business ties, Russia’s business ombudsman Boris Titov said on Monday in an interview with Rossiya 1 TV Channel.

"The new administration [of the US president-elect - TASS] sets a different tone and we can already speak about the start of restoring business ties between the two countries," Titov said.

Titov’s presence during the inauguration of US president-elect Donald Trump is not related to "an official mission" but is exclusively aimed at setting business ties, the business ombudsman said. "I have no official mission. I will travel to meet the business community only in order to already start establishing business economic ties between the two countries," he added.

Titov will attend the inauguration of US President Donald Trump in Washington on January 20, an official from the ombudsman’s administration told TASS earlier today.

At the inauguration Russia will be officially represented by ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak.

