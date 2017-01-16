Russian State Duma may consider ratification of Turkish Stream agreement on January 20

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. State Duma may consider ratification of the intergovernmental agreement on the Turkish Stream pipeline project on January 20, chairman of foreign affairs committee of the State Duma Leonid Slutskiy told TASS on Monday.

"The foreign affairs committee is going to discuss the Turkish Stream project agreement at its meeting on January 19," the member of parliament said. "It is tentatively planned to suggest that the State Duma considers its ratification at the plenary session on Friday, January 20," he added.

The Russian Government presented the Russian-Turkish agreement on the Turkish Stream gas pipeline project to the State Duma for ratification on December 19, 2016. "The goal of the Agreement is to create favorable, transparent and stable regulatory base, including tax and customs regime, for design, construction and operation of the gas pipeline system created to support Russian gas supplies to Turkey and for transit transportation of Russian gas through the same to its neighboring states," the document posted on the government’s website says.

The agreement was signed in Istanbul on October 10, 2016 and approved at the meeting of the Russian Government on December 15 of the last year.