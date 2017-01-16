Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

IMF upgrades outlook for Russia’s GDP in 2016

Business & Economy
January 16, 17:17 UTC+3
The IMF upgrades estimate of Russia’s GDP decline in 2016 to 0.6% from 0.8%, keeps outlooks for 2017, 2018 unchanged
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, January 16. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has upgraded its outlook for the dynamics of Russia’s GDP for previous year and kept outlooks for this and next year unchanged.

According to the renewed analytical report that was circulated in Washington on Monday, the IMF thinks that in 2016 the Russian economy fell by 0.6% not by 0.8% as it was expected last October. Just like in October, the IMF expects the Russian economy to grow by 1.1% in 2017 and by 1.2% in 2018.

More news on
Situation in the Russian economy
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS
Former finance minister doubts oil price of $60 per barrel possible in short term
Former finance minister believes Russia’s economic growth rates can exceed 3% by 2019
Central Bank expects steady economic growth in 2017

Commenting on the figures the IMF noted that in the second half of 2016 "activity in Russia was slightly better than expected, in part reflecting firmer oil prices."

According to the new report, "oil prices have increased in recent weeks, reflecting an agreement among major producers to trim supply."

The assumed oil price based on futures markets (as of December 6, 2016) is $51.2 per barrel in 2017 and $53.1 in 2018. In 2016, the average price was $42.7 per barrel in 2016, the report said.

Since August 2016, the US dollar has appreciated by more than 6%, the IMF experts said.

"The currencies of advanced commodity exporters have also strengthened, reflecting the firming of commodity prices, whereas the euro and especially the Japanese yen have weakened. Several emerging market currencies depreciated substantially in recent months-most notably the Turkish lira and the Mexican peso-while the currencies of several commodity exporters-most notably Russia-appreciated. Preliminary data point to sharp nonresident portfolio outflows from emerging markets in the wake of the U.S. election, following a few months of solid inflows," the report said.

Earlier this month, First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund David Lipton told TASS that the in the next five years the average annual growth of the Russian economy will be 1.5%, but it makes sense for the country to strive for higher growth rates.

"During that period Russian living standards have stopped converging to European levels. And with 1.5% growth, which is our present forecast for the next 5 years, Russian living standards wouldn't converge at all because European growth is about the same 1.5%. So I think if Russia wants to be catching up to the living standards elsewhere in the advanced world it has to aspire to more rapid growth and find ways to achieve it," Lipton said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov believes US wanted to use IS, Jabhat al-Nusra to overthrow Assad
2
Putin accuses outgoing US administration of attempting to undermine Trump’s legitimacy
3
Russian top diplomat: Moscow denies worship of Western liberal values
4
Russian PM says up to $1.8 bln to be earmarked to prop up economy in 2017
5
First woman in space says Russians will be first on Mars
6
Russia to appeal ECHR decision on illegitimacy of Dima Yakovlev law
7
Russia, US start restoring business ties — ombudsman
TOP STORIES
Реклама