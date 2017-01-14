Rosatom head praises nuclear corporation’s operation in 2016

Quebec City to host FIS Cross-Country World Cup Final 2017 instead of Russia’s TyumenSport January 15, 21:55
MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russia’s state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom head Aleksey Likhachev has praised the company’s operation in 2016, pointing to its positive results both in Russia and abroad.
"The year was traditionally successful. We have 100% fulfilled the state defense order and set a record for electricity generation, surpassing the scheduled task by 1.5 billion kilowatt," Likhachev said in a televised interview with the Rossiya’24 channel on Saturday.
In addition, Likhachev pointed out that a number of Rosatom agreements with foreign partners came into effect, including agreements on construction of nuclear power plants in Bangladesh, India, Iran, Turkey and Egypt.
"Besides, we have discovered for ourselves the market expanding supplies of nuclear fuel assemblies practically across the entire world," he added.
Russia’s state-owned nuclear corporation incorporates 400 enterprises and research institutions. Among them are all the Russian commercial nuclear companies, nuclear weapons enterprises, nuclear research institutions and the world’s only fleet of nuclear powered icebreakers.