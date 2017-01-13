Big borrowings on domestic market pose risk to Russian economy — Accounts Chamber

Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St PetersburgSociety & Culture January 13, 21:48
Accounts Chamber chairwoman: Russian economy is still dependent on oilBusiness & Economy January 13, 21:29
Transparency International wants probe into transfer of St Petersburg cathedral to ChurchSociety & Culture January 13, 20:40
Senator says Russia expects Trump to adopt pragmatic policyRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 13, 20:27
Kadyrov says foreign terrorist centers seek to influence young people via social networksRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 13, 19:09
FIFA optimistic about tickets sales for Confederations CupSport January 13, 18:57
Gazprom expects competition from US on gas market in futureBusiness & Economy January 13, 18:57
Russia stops agreement with Ukraine on nuclear power plant constructuionBusiness & Economy January 13, 18:37
Russia looking at possible reduction of its contribution to the Council of EuropeRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 13, 18:16
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russia is running a risk when it plans big borrowings of the domestic market in 2017, Chairwoman of the Russian Accounts Chamber Tatyana Golikova said in an interview with TASS as part of the Gaidar Forum.
She reminded that in 2017 the sources of financing federal budget deficit are the Reserve Fund until its complete exhaustion, as well as 670 billion rubles ($11,2 bln) of the National Wealth Fund.
Golikova said that in 2017 Russia plans to double borrowings on domestic market in comparison with 2016.
"About 30% of domestic borrowing falls to the share of foreign investors, and there are also certain risks there in terms of borrowing such large amounts, including subsequent costs on servicing the public debt," she said.
The draft budget for 2017-2019 provides for an increase of borrowings on the domestic market up to more than 1 trillion rubles ($16.8 bln) of net borrowing in 2017.