When counter-sanctions lifted providers’ return won’t be automatic — agriculture watchdog

Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St PetersburgSociety & Culture January 13, 21:48
Accounts Chamber chairwoman: Russian economy is still dependent on oilBusiness & Economy January 13, 21:29
Transparency International wants probe into transfer of St Petersburg cathedral to ChurchSociety & Culture January 13, 20:40
Senator says Russia expects Trump to adopt pragmatic policyRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 13, 20:27
Kadyrov says foreign terrorist centers seek to influence young people via social networksRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 13, 19:09
FIFA optimistic about tickets sales for Confederations CupSport January 13, 18:57
Gazprom expects competition from US on gas market in futureBusiness & Economy January 13, 18:57
Russia stops agreement with Ukraine on nuclear power plant constructuionBusiness & Economy January 13, 18:37
Russia looking at possible reduction of its contribution to the Council of EuropeRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 13, 18:16
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Even if and when the Russian counter-sanctions are lifted foreign providers’ return to the Russian market will not be automatic, deputy chief of Russia’s agriculture watchdog, Aleksey Alekseyenko, told the media on the sidelines of the Gaidar Economic Forum in Moscow on Friday.
Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said earlier in the day the food import embargo might be lifted on December 31, 2017.
"This will be very difficult, indeed, because much time has passed and many changes have occurred. In a word, there will be no automatic return to the list of providers that had existed before the introduction of our economic measures," he said.
When the process of reopening the Russian market to providers in the countries under sanctions begins, the Russian agriculture watchdog will begin to send its delegations for on-site inspections.
"This is a rather intricate and time-consuming process, the more so, since this year we are to cut the spending on the inspections of foreign businesses," Alekseyenko said.
It is not ruled out that Russia will not prolong its counter-sanctions if a warming in relations with the West follows, Shuvalov told the Gaidar Economic Forum earlier on Friday. Also, producers should not expect that the government after the lifting of counter-sanctions will take some protectionist measures, Shuvalov said.