Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to continue granting subsidies to support industries

Business & Economy
January 13, 18:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW
All sectors of Russian industrial production showed growth in 2016 in comparison with the previous year, except for car industry
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The Russian government cannot abandon granting subsidies to development industrial production, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said speaking at the Gaidar forum on Friday.

Read also
Russian industry annually short of $22.9 bln worth investments — Deputy Finance Minister

"Yesterday they said that it is necessary to stop granting subsidies to industries. I would be happy not to go to the Finance Ministry and not to ask money for another industry, which needs support in our opinion. But today it is impossible," he said.

According to the minister, currently the state, unfortunately, cannot stop paying compensations to industrial enterprises helping them repay loans and develop exports.

According to the ministry’s estimate, in end of 2016 all sectors of Russian industrial production showed growth in comparison with the previous year, except for car industry.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Car Industry
Companies
Finance Ministry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Turkey, Iran hold consultations on Syria in Moscow
2
Moscow unsatisfied with ICAO reply to query on Ukraine’s firing practice near Crimea
3
Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St Petersburg
4
Accounts Chamber chairwoman: Russian economy is still dependent on oil
5
S-400 air defense missile regiment to assume combat duty in Crimea
6
Russia’s Western Military District to get four S-400 missile systems this year
7
Transport Ministry: Resumption of Russia-Egypt air service is 'matter of near future'
TOP STORIES
Реклама