Russian Energy Ministry assures Rosneft honors oil production cut commitments

Business & Economy
January 13, 19:52 UTC+3
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian oil major Rosneft delivers its obligations to reduce oil production, Deputy Energy Minister Kirill Molodtsov told reporters on Friday.

Read also
Russia starts phased reduction of oil production

"Rosneft materially supported everything it had promised," Molodtsov said responding to the question whether Rosneft started oil production.

It was reported earlier a working group was set up to monitoring adherence to the agreement on oil production reduction by Russia in the first half of 2017. Representatives of 12 Russian companies became members of the working group.

The company has technical capabilities to cut oil production, press secretary of Rosneft Mikhail Leontyev told TASS earlier.

