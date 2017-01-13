Russian Energy Ministry assures Rosneft honors oil production cut commitments

Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St PetersburgSociety & Culture January 13, 21:48
MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian oil major Rosneft delivers its obligations to reduce oil production, Deputy Energy Minister Kirill Molodtsov told reporters on Friday.
"Rosneft materially supported everything it had promised," Molodtsov said responding to the question whether Rosneft started oil production.
It was reported earlier a working group was set up to monitoring adherence to the agreement on oil production reduction by Russia in the first half of 2017. Representatives of 12 Russian companies became members of the working group.
The company has technical capabilities to cut oil production, press secretary of Rosneft Mikhail Leontyev told TASS earlier.