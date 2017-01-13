Back to Main page
Russia plans to double export of agricultural machinery by 2018

Business & Economy
January 13, 15:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russia plans to sell agricultural machinery both to the CIS and non-CIS countries
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russia plans to double export of agricultural machinery by 2018, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said speaking at the Gaidar forum.

"We set the target not only to meet the needs of Russia and CIS-countries but we also have an ambitious task to double volumes of export (of agricultural machinery) by 2018 and by four times by 2025," he said.

Agricultural machinery industry is one of four priority areas for the Industry and Trade Ministry, where it plans to significantly increase volumes of exports. Russia plans to sell agricultural machinery both to the CIS and non-CIS countries.

Topics
Agriculture
