Russia to attend summit of G20 agriculture ministers despite sanctions

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev who is on the EU sanctions list will take part in the summit of G20 agriculture ministers in Berlin, the ministry said on Friday.

"Alexander Tkachev will hold a number of bilateral meetings with his G20 counterparts as part of the visit," the ministry said in a statement.

The summit in scheduled for January 22.

Tkachev was put on the EU sanctions list in 2014 when he worked as governor of the Krasnodar Territory in south Russia.

Germany, which currently holds the G20 presidency, has decided to hold the meeting of the agriculture ministers as an event under the OSCE auspices, which allows inviting people under sanctions, German media reported earlier on Friday.