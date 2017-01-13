Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Finance Ministry to continue working on expansion of government loan instruments

Business & Economy
January 13, 12:25 UTC+3
The finance minister notes conditions should be created for financial resources on the market to have more interesting proposals on investments into the economy, rather than into government securities
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian Finance Ministry plans to continue working on extension of government loan instruments, Minister Anton Siluanov said at Gaidar Forum on Friday.

"We will continue working on extension of instruments [of state loans - TASS], on greater attractiveness of these instruments for investors. On the other part, conditions should be created for financial resources on the market to have more interesting proposals on investments into the economy, rather than into government securities," Siluanov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Turkey, Iran hold consultations on Syria in Moscow
2
Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St Petersburg
3
Moscow unsatisfied with ICAO reply to query on Ukraine’s firing practice near Crimea
4
Accounts Chamber chairwoman: Russian economy is still dependent on oil
5
Expert says Russia, Iran to develop roadmap for military and technical cooperation
6
Air defense Pantsir-S1 systems enter combat duty in western Siberia
7
Siberian killer and rapist of 22 women charged with 47 new murders
TOP STORIES
Реклама