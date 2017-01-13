Russian Finance Ministry to continue working on expansion of government loan instruments

Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St PetersburgSociety & Culture January 13, 21:48
MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian Finance Ministry plans to continue working on extension of government loan instruments, Minister Anton Siluanov said at Gaidar Forum on Friday.
"We will continue working on extension of instruments [of state loans - TASS], on greater attractiveness of these instruments for investors. On the other part, conditions should be created for financial resources on the market to have more interesting proposals on investments into the economy, rather than into government securities," Siluanov said.