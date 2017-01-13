Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Trade turnover between Russia and China up 2.2% in 2016

Business & Economy
January 13, 7:31 UTC+3 BEIJING
The relations between Russia and China are currently experiencing the best period of development, spokesman for the General Customs Administration of China said
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, January 13. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and China increased by 2.2% in annual terms in 2016 to $69.52 bln, according to the report of the General Customs Administration of China.

"Thanks to the leadership of Russia and China, comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries strengthened, as well as political trust, economic and trade cooperation and cultural exchanges expanded. The relations between Russia and China are currently experiencing the best period of development," spokesman for the organization Huang Songping answered a question from TASS.

He noted that pairing strategies of development of Russia and China, as well as the strategies for developing One Belt, One Road and the Eurasian Economic Union create prerequisites for further strengthening of trade and economic ties.

He added that the volume of exports from China to Russia amounted to $37.3 bln in 2016, increasing by 7.3%. The volume of exports of Russian goods to China last year decreased by 3.1% to $32.22 bln.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Countries
China
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Turkey, Iran hold consultations on Syria in Moscow
2
Moscow unsatisfied with ICAO reply to query on Ukraine’s firing practice near Crimea
3
Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St Petersburg
4
Accounts Chamber chairwoman: Russian economy is still dependent on oil
5
S-400 air defense missile regiment to assume combat duty in Crimea
6
Russia’s Western Military District to get four S-400 missile systems this year
7
Transport Ministry: Resumption of Russia-Egypt air service is 'matter of near future'
TOP STORIES
Реклама