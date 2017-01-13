Trade turnover between Russia and China up 2.2% in 2016

BEIJING, January 13. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and China increased by 2.2% in annual terms in 2016 to $69.52 bln, according to the report of the General Customs Administration of China.

"Thanks to the leadership of Russia and China, comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries strengthened, as well as political trust, economic and trade cooperation and cultural exchanges expanded. The relations between Russia and China are currently experiencing the best period of development," spokesman for the organization Huang Songping answered a question from TASS.

He noted that pairing strategies of development of Russia and China, as well as the strategies for developing One Belt, One Road and the Eurasian Economic Union create prerequisites for further strengthening of trade and economic ties.

He added that the volume of exports from China to Russia amounted to $37.3 bln in 2016, increasing by 7.3%. The volume of exports of Russian goods to China last year decreased by 3.1% to $32.22 bln.