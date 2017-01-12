Back to Main page
Russian movie industry sees production triple in 15 years

Business & Economy
January 12, 19:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The sitcom industry has also been booming with 3,400 season produced over the past 15 years
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Since 2001, Russian film production has tripled, with more than 2,300 movies made in 15 years, Russia’s internet giant Yandex together with the internet site Kinopoisk revealed in their research released on Thursday.

"The film industry has grown more than threefold. If in 2001, there were less than 70 movies produced in a year, then in 2015 that number is over 250," the research release says.

It goes on to say that in the last 15 years, over 45,000 people have been involved in creating Russian films, sitcoms and cartoons.

During this period "there was 3,400 seasons of TV series and made-for TV movies, about a hundred full-length cartoons and animated series as well."

The sitcom industry has also been booming with 3,400 season produced over the past 15 years.

As far as viewer’s choice goes, the highest rating was given to Yury Bykov’s The Fool (2014), a movie about a Russian plumber that fights the system, and Nikolay Lebedev’s Legend No.17 (2013) about Russian hockey legend Valery Kharlamov.

The director’s rating showed Timur Bekmambetov (Night Watch), followed by Alexey Balabanov (Cargo 200, Brother), who passed away in 2013 and Peter Buslov (Boomer) in third place.

