Russian energy minister to attend monitoring committee meeting in Vienna

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and his Saudi counterpart Khalid Al-Falih will attend the oil production monitoring committee meeting to be held in Vienna on January 21-22, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told TASS on Tuesday.
"Yes, they will," Barkindo said responding to the question whether Russian and Saudi ministers participate in the meeting.
Qatar’s Energy Minister Mohammed Al-Sada will also take part in the meeting, OPEC Secretary-General added.
Russian energy minister confirmed earlier that he had received an invitation to the committee meeting. The committee consists of five ministers: three from OPEC countries (Kuwait, Venezuela and Algeria) and two from non-OPEC countries (Russia and Oman).