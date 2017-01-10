Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Reserve Fund down 70 percent in 2016

Business & Economy
January 10, 18:52 UTC+3
The National Wealth Fund fell 16.6% in 2016
1 pages in this article

Read also
Russia's Reserve fund to be exhausted in 2017 — finance ministry

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Reserve Fund dropped 73.3% to 972.1 bln rubles ($16.2 bln) in 2016 and the National Wealth Fund (NWF) fell 16.6% to 4.4 trillion rubles ($73.3 bln) in 2016, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Reserve Fund plummeted 58.2% in December 2016 to 972.1 bln rubles ($16.2 bln). The National Wealth Fund (NWF) declined 5.8% to 4.4 trillion rubles ($73.3 bln) in the same period.

A portion of Reserve Fund’s resources in foreign exchange held at accounts with the Bank of Russia and amounting to $6.9 bln, 6.4 bln euro and 1.2 bln pounds sterling were sold for 966.9 bln rubles ($16.1 bln) in December 2016 and earned funds were credited to the federal budget, the Ministry reported.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Russian Reserve Fund
Companies
Finance Ministry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Reserve Fund down 70 percent in 2016
2
International anti-doping agencies urge banning Russia from all sports competitions
3
Russian MP says US airstrikes on village in Syria’s Idlib was provocation
4
Putin praises global rankings for evaluating Russian universities 'more objectively'
5
Russian ships cross Northern Sea Route westwards for first time in winter
6
Homemade bomb explosion wounds police officer in Italy’s Florence
7
Belarus police detain woman suspected of murdering St. Ksenia Monastery prioress
TOP STORIES
Реклама