Hague Court of Appeal to hold Yukos case hearing on January 16

Cabinet considers it reasonable to restore Russia-US economic relations - TimakovaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 11, 2:10
International anti-doping agencies urge banning Russia from all sports competitionsSport January 11, 1:06
Dutch journalist says plane fragments can still be found at MH17 crash siteWorld January 10, 21:54
FIFA chief: Russia is ‘on track’ organizing 2017, 2018 tournamentsSport January 10, 20:52
Remembrance service for Prince Dimitri Romanov held at Russian church in CopenhagenWorld January 10, 20:36
Russian energy minister to attend monitoring committee meeting in ViennaBusiness & Economy January 10, 19:45
Russian ships cross Northern Sea Route westwards for first time in winterBusiness & Economy January 10, 19:34
Minsk respects Russia’s interests in allowing short visa-free trips for 80 statesWorld January 10, 19:19
Siberian killer and rapist of 22 women charged with 47 new murdersWorld January 10, 19:05
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
THE HAGUE, January 10. /TASS /. The Hague Court of Appeal will hold a hearing on the case of Yukos oil company on January 16, the court’s press officer Maartje Verweij told TASS.
"The hearing will take place next Monday, on January 16. All parties involved will be there. And it is just about procedures, not about content of the case," she said.
In 2014, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague obliged Russia to pay about $50 billion to three companies that were associated with former shareholders of Yukos - Yukos Universal Limited, Hulley Enterprises Limited and Veteran Petroleum Limited. The court stated that Russia’s activities with regard to Yukos can be taken as expropriation of investments, which violated article 45 of the Energy Charter, Russia had signed but had not ratified.
On April 20, 2016, The Hague District Court declared the decision by the Permanent Court of Arbitration as invalid and released Russia from obligation to pay $50 billion. Now Yukos former shareholders are trying to dispute that decision in the Hague Court of Appeal.