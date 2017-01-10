Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Hague Court of Appeal to hold Yukos case hearing on January 16

Business & Economy
January 10, 18:40 UTC+3 THE HAGUE
Yukos former shareholders are trying to dispute the decision of the Hague District Court
1 pages in this article

THE HAGUE, January 10. /TASS /. The Hague Court of Appeal will hold a hearing on the case of Yukos oil company on January 16, the court’s press officer Maartje Verweij told TASS.

Read also
Russia’s justice ministry satisfied by Dutch court ruling on Yukos lawsuits

"The hearing will take place next Monday, on January 16. All parties involved will be there. And it is just about procedures, not about content of the case," she said.

In 2014, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague obliged Russia to pay about $50 billion to three companies that were associated with former shareholders of Yukos - Yukos Universal Limited, Hulley Enterprises Limited and Veteran Petroleum Limited. The court stated that Russia’s activities with regard to Yukos can be taken as expropriation of investments, which violated article 45 of the Energy Charter, Russia had signed but had not ratified.

On April 20, 2016, The Hague District Court declared the decision by the Permanent Court of Arbitration as invalid and released Russia from obligation to pay $50 billion. Now Yukos former shareholders are trying to dispute that decision in the Hague Court of Appeal.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Companies
Yukos
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian MP says US airstrikes on village in Syria’s Idlib was provocation
2
Remembrance service for Prince Dimitri Romanov held at Russian church in Copenhagen
3
S-400 air defense systems regiment to assume combat duty in Northern Fleet
4
Russia’s Reserve Fund down 70 percent in 2016
5
Cabinet considers it reasonable to restore Russia-US economic relations - Timakova
6
FIFA chief: Russia is ‘on track’ organizing 2017, 2018 tournaments
7
Belarus introduces five-day visa-free travel for citizens of 80 countries
TOP STORIES
Реклама