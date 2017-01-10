AliExpress resumes express delivery to Russia

BEIJING, January 10. /TASS/. Chinese online retailer AliExpress resumed express delivery of goods to Russia, according to the company’s statement.

"AliExpress resumed express delivery services of goods to Russia. Suspension of service was not reflected in shipping goods by mail," the statement said.

Earlier multi-brand clothing store Asos and Chinese online retailer AliExpress temporarily suspended express delivery of goods to Russia through Russian logistics company SPSR due to problems with customs clearance at the border.

Only standard delivery was available for Asos. According to the letter from AliExpress received by sellers that use the Internet platform, due to a failure in the system of clearance of commercial express shipments by the Russian Federal Customs Service (FAS), it is currently impossible to properly clear items shipped to Russia. This, however, did not affect the parcels sent by mail. "Starting today, the platform temporarily will not render services for commercial express delivery", suspends the option for sending goods via SPSR shipping to Russia until commercial express shipments system is restored.

According to SPSR Express General Director Vladimir Solodkin, the problem affected all express operators involved in the FAS experiment on electronic declaration of foreign shipments.

At the same time, representative of Russian Post told TASS that their deliveries (including EMS express mail) were carried out without any changes.

Representative of SPSR Express told TASS, that cross-border shipments are currently running in normal mode. "We provide all necessary information about goods and recipients to the Customs Service electronically, information on separate, individual requests is provided on paper," the representative of the company added.

On January 9, the Russian Federal Customs Service said it has not changed the rules of registration for foreign goods delivered to individuals by express carriers. "The Federal Customs Service did not introduce changes in the rules of registration for imported international postal items and express cargo," the Service said.

It was reported earlier, that starting from January 2, the Customs Service would start requesting larger amount of copies of recipients’ passport data on paper than before.

The Service noted that it conducts routine security checks, based on the principles of sample inspection control. At the same time, random checks of international mail delivered by express carriers, during the first days of 2017 have affected less than 1% of the goods.