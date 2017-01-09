Russia offers ‘safe city’ system to India

Cabinet considers it reasonable to restore Russia-US economic relations - TimakovaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 11, 2:10
International anti-doping agencies urge banning Russia from all sports competitionsSport January 11, 1:06
Dutch journalist says plane fragments can still be found at MH17 crash siteWorld January 10, 21:54
FIFA chief: Russia is ‘on track’ organizing 2017, 2018 tournamentsSport January 10, 20:52
Remembrance service for Prince Dimitri Romanov held at Russian church in CopenhagenWorld January 10, 20:36
Russian energy minister to attend monitoring committee meeting in ViennaBusiness & Economy January 10, 19:45
Russian ships cross Northern Sea Route westwards for first time in winterBusiness & Economy January 10, 19:34
Minsk respects Russia’s interests in allowing short visa-free trips for 80 statesWorld January 10, 19:19
Siberian killer and rapist of 22 women charged with 47 new murdersWorld January 10, 19:05
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
GANDHINAGAR, January 9. /TASS/. Russia offers India a ‘safe city’ hardware and software system designed by Russian specialists, along with other projects presented at Global Trade Show exhibition that opened in the Indian city of Gandhinagar on Monday, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told Russian reporters.
"One among these Russian inventions, I think that’s how it can be referred to, is a ‘safe city’ system giving a possibility to streamline all data coming from different cameras, sensors, sources of information, immediately process it and give the necessary feedback to all agencies responsible for the safety of citizens," said Rogozin after he saw Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi around the Russian exposition.
He said this system is a major step towards a "smart city" system, in which control will be organized over water supply, heating as well as housing and public utilities. "Today we have shown this system to Mr. Modi," he said.
The Vibrant Gujarat 2017 forum will be held in Gandhinagar (the capital city of Gujarat state) on January 10-13. Global Grade Show international exhibition opened on Monday within the framework of this forum. More than 20 countries participate, including a dozen of Russian companies and agencies: the Ministry for Emergency Situations, Sibur, Notatek, Rosneft, Roskosmos, Rosatom, Rostech, Schwabe and others.
According to the Russian side, petroleum and chemical industry, pharmaceutics, car manufacturing, defense industry, shipbuilding, the development of ‘smart cities’ are lucrative directions in the development of trade and economic cooperation of Russian companies with Gujarat state, one of the most economically developed regions of India.