Russia offers ‘safe city’ system to India

Business & Economy
January 09, 21:15 UTC+3 GANDHINAGAR
"Safe city" is a major step towards a "smart city" system, according to Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin
1 pages in this article

GANDHINAGAR, January 9. /TASS/. Russia offers India a ‘safe city’ hardware and software system designed by Russian specialists, along with other projects presented at Global Trade Show exhibition that opened in the Indian city of Gandhinagar on Monday, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told Russian reporters.

"One among these Russian inventions, I think that’s how it can be referred to, is a ‘safe city’ system giving a possibility to streamline all data coming from different cameras, sensors, sources of information, immediately process it and give the necessary feedback to all agencies responsible for the safety of citizens," said Rogozin after he saw Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi around the Russian exposition.

He said this system is a major step towards a "smart city" system, in which control will be organized over water supply, heating as well as housing and public utilities. "Today we have shown this system to Mr. Modi," he said.

The Vibrant Gujarat 2017 forum will be held in Gandhinagar (the capital city of Gujarat state) on January 10-13. Global Grade Show international exhibition opened on Monday within the framework of this forum. More than 20 countries participate, including a dozen of Russian companies and agencies: the Ministry for Emergency Situations, Sibur, Notatek, Rosneft, Roskosmos, Rosatom, Rostech, Schwabe and others.

According to the Russian side, petroleum and chemical industry, pharmaceutics, car manufacturing, defense industry, shipbuilding, the development of ‘smart cities’ are lucrative directions in the development of trade and economic cooperation of Russian companies with Gujarat state, one of the most economically developed regions of India.

