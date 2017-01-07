Gazprom sets new record for daily export volume to Europe

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Gazprom has set a new record for daily volume of exports to non-CIS countries supplying around 615.5 mln cu m of gas to consumers, the Russian energy giant said on Saturday.

"On January 6, Gazprom registered the new historic record of daily gas supplies to non-CIS countries - 615.5 mln cu m. This is 0.9 mln cu m more than the previous record volume reached on January 5," the statement said.

Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said the holding has reached an absolutely new level of gas export amid the spell of cold weather, the decrease in Europe’s production output and the growing demand for gas on the energy market.

The previous record of 614.5 mln cu m per day was set on November 29, 2016.

Earlier, Miller said that in 2016 Gazprom increased the gas supplies to non-CIS countries by 12% compared to 2015 - to more than 179 bln cu m, which was a historical high.