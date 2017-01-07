Back to Main page
Putin asks Central Bank to take steps on cutting loan rates for Russian federal subjects

Business & Economy
January 07, 15:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW
This should be done by March 1, 2017. Head of Russia’s Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina is responsible for the implementation of the measures
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has advised the Central Bank to study the interest rates for loans issued by banks for Russian federal subjects and take measures on reducing them, the Kremlin website said on Saturday.

This should be done by March 1, 2017. Head of Russia’s Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina is responsible for the implementation of the measures.

Putin has also approved a list of instructions following the checks conducted into the implementation of the president’s decisions on the efficiency of steps on cutting regional budget deficits and the level of debt load on budgets in Russia’s federal subjects, the Kremlin said.

