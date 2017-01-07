Putin asks Central Bank to take steps on cutting loan rates for Russian federal subjects

Vlad Khadarin of Russia wins big air Snowboard World Cup event in MoscowSport January 07, 21:06
Finland’s Kontiolahti to host BMW IBU World Cup 8 instead of Russia’s TyumenSport January 07, 20:50
Portugal’s former President Mario Soares dies at age of 92World January 07, 19:59
Donald Trump says good relations with Russia are ‘good thing’World January 07, 19:51
Kadyrov praises inter-religious peace and harmony in ChechnyaSociety & Culture January 07, 13:45
Putin congratulates Russians on ChristmasSociety & Culture January 07, 13:20
Patriarch Kirill warns against provocations in cultureSociety & Culture January 07, 13:14
US intelligence publishes declassified version of report on alleged cyber attacksWorld January 07, 2:26
Gazprom sets record for daily export volume to non-CIS countriesBusiness & Economy January 06, 18:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has advised the Central Bank to study the interest rates for loans issued by banks for Russian federal subjects and take measures on reducing them, the Kremlin website said on Saturday.
This should be done by March 1, 2017. Head of Russia’s Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina is responsible for the implementation of the measures.
Putin has also approved a list of instructions following the checks conducted into the implementation of the president’s decisions on the efficiency of steps on cutting regional budget deficits and the level of debt load on budgets in Russia’s federal subjects, the Kremlin said.