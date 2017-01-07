Back to Main page
Russia remains main coal supplier for Ukraine in 2016

Business & Economy
January 07, 2:24 UTC+3 KIEV
In 2016, Ukraine imported bituminous coal and anthracite in monetary terms for the total of $1.47 bln, which is 9.8% less than last year, Russian coal was purchased for $906.3 mln
1 pages in this article

KIEV, January 6. /TASS/. Russia remains the main supplier of coal for Ukraine, according to the sata of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine.

"In 2016, Ukraine imported bituminous coal and anthracite in monetary terms for the total of $1.47 bln, which is 9.8% less than last year, Russian coal was purchased for $906.3 mln," the Service said.

Last year Ukraine imported coal from the United States for $212.1 mln, from Canada - $94.4 mln, and other countries - $254.3 mln.

In 2015, Ukraine has bought anthracite and bituminous coal totaling $1.63 bln mainly from Russia, the US and Kazakhstan.

Kiev began to experience an acute shortage of thermal coal in the summer of 2014, when as a result of hostilities in the Donbass control was lost over the region, which has the majority of the mines. This forced Ukraine to import significant volumes of coal, as well as to reduce its consumption.

Ukraine crisis
