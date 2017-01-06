Back to Main page
Gazprom applies to boost gas transit to EU by 13% due to cold winter

Business & Economy
January 06, 17:02 UTC+3 KIEV
Gazprom has sent an application to increase gas transit to Europe through the Ukrainian gas transportation system to 278.9 million cubic meters
KIEV, January 6. /TASS/. The Russian energy giant Gazprom has applied to boost gas transit to the European Union through the Ukrainian gas transportation system to 278.9 million cubic meters per day, spokesman for Ukrtransgaz Maxim Belyavsky said on Friday.

"Gazprom has sent an application to increase gas transit to Europe through the Ukrainian gas transportation system to 278.9 million cubic meters. Of course, due to a cold spell," the spokesman wrote on his Facebook page.

Ukrtransgaz earlier reported that daily gas transit to European consumers amounted to 245.6 million cubic meters.

The Ukrtransgaz spokesman also said Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities kept 11.721 billion cubic meters of gas as of Friday morning.

