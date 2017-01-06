Back to Main page
Japan’s economy minister to visit Russia on Jan 11-12

Business & Economy
January 06, 15:08 UTC+3 TOKYO
The visit is expected to focus on further development of economic cooperation between Moscow and Tokyo
1 pages in this article

TOKYO, January 6. /TASS/. Japan’s Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko in charge of economic relations with Moscow will visit Russia on January 11-12, the ministry told TASS on Friday.

The visit is expected to focus on further development of economic cooperation between Moscow and Tokyo and the implementation of the accords reached earlier as part of an eight-point plan proposed by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Read also
Abe says Russian-Japanese economic activities on Kuril Islands will be exceptional

During Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Japan on December 15-16 with bilateral economic cooperation among major issues on its agenda, Russia and Japan signed 68 agreements worth about 300 billion Yen (about $2.54 billion) of Japan’s investments and also 12 inter-government agreements.

As the Russian leader noted at a working breakfast with the Japanese premier in Tokyo during the visit, both sides needed to work on developing the potential of bilateral ties where economic cooperation could serve as its basis. In turn, the Japanese premier said both countries had large but untapped potential in various fields.

The eight-point plan, which Japan’s Prime Minister Abe had proposed to President Putin during their meeting in Sochi in May last year, laid the basis for developing bilateral cooperation.

This plan stipulates the development of bilateral cooperation in the sphere of energy, small and medium business, the Far East industrialization, the expansion of the export base, humanitarian exchanges and also in the field of advanced technologies, including nuclear power engineering.

