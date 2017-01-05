Back to Main page
Dollar drops below 60 to the ruble on Moscow Exchange, lowest since July 31, 2015

Business & Economy
January 05, 15:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The euro dropped 55 kopecks comapered with Wednesday's close to reach 62.81 rubles
1 pages in this article
© Egor Aleev/TASS

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. The US dollar dopped 54 kopecks against the Russian ruble to reach 59.92 rubles per dollar. This is the first time the dollar is worth below 60 rubles since July 31, 2015.

The euro dropped 55 kopecks comapered with Wednesday's close to reach 62.81 rubles.

The Russian currency is strengthening on higher oil prices. Brent crude futures with February delivery grew 0.34% on the ICE in London to $56.65 per barrel.

