China’s economy expected to grow by 6.5% in 2017 - forecast

SHANGHAI, January 5. /TASS/. China’s economy may grow at a rate of 6.5% in 2017, the Chinese Academy of Sciences said in its forecast on Thursday.

China’s foreign trade may shrink by 5% to $3.53 trillion and its trade surplus is expected to equal $471 billion in 2017 amid the slowing global economy and some depreciation of the Chinese national currency, the report says.

China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key gauge of inflation in the country, may reach about 2.3% in 2017, the report says.

According to official data, China’s economy grew by 6.9% in 2015, the slowest pace since 1990. Therefore, China’s economic growth has tended to slow down in the past few years. China’s GDP grew by 10.4% in 2010, 9.2% in 2011 and 7.8% in 2012. This growth slowed down to 7.7% in 2013 and 7.4% in 2014.

China’s CPI grew by 1.4% in 2015 and by 2% in 2014.