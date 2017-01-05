Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

China’s economy expected to grow by 6.5% in 2017 - forecast

Business & Economy
January 05, 12:57 UTC+3 SHANGHAI
China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key gauge of inflation in the country, may reach about 2.3% in 2017, the report says
1 pages in this article

SHANGHAI, January 5. /TASS/. China’s economy may grow at a rate of 6.5% in 2017, the Chinese Academy of Sciences said in its forecast on Thursday.

China’s foreign trade may shrink by 5% to $3.53 trillion and its trade surplus is expected to equal $471 billion in 2017 amid the slowing global economy and some depreciation of the Chinese national currency, the report says.

China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key gauge of inflation in the country, may reach about 2.3% in 2017, the report says.

According to official data, China’s economy grew by 6.9% in 2015, the slowest pace since 1990. Therefore, China’s economic growth has tended to slow down in the past few years. China’s GDP grew by 10.4% in 2010, 9.2% in 2011 and 7.8% in 2012. This growth slowed down to 7.7% in 2013 and 7.4% in 2014.

China’s CPI grew by 1.4% in 2015 and by 2% in 2014.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Countries
China
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's Alligator combat helicopter made its debut in Syria in early April — source
2
Donald Trump says good relations with Russia are ‘good thing’
3
Yemeni army is ready to fight rebels on its own - Saudi-led coalition representative
4
President Putin approves Russian budget for 2017-2019
5
Disagreements regarding sanctions against parliament members growing in PACE
6
Russia tests sixth-generation fighter elements on fifth-generation jet
7
Foreign ministry’s spokeswoman translates Stoltenberg into "comprehensible" language
TOP STORIES
Реклама