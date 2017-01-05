Belarus ups tariffs for oil transit via its territory starting Feb. 1

MINSK, January 5. /TASS/. Belarus is hiking tariffs on crude transits via its territory starting February 1, according to a statement from the Belarusian Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade posted on the national legal web portal.

According to the statement, tariffs for the oil transit via the pipelines of JSC "Gomeltransneft Druzhba" from Unecha to Adamova Zastava will be raised from 267.32 Russian rubles ($4.43) per net ton to 287.90 Russian rubles ($4.77).

The transit tariffs of JSC "Gomeltransneft Druzhba" pipelines will be also raised for the route between Unecha and Brody from the previous price of 114.82 Russian rubles ($1.9) to 123.66 Russian rubles ($2.05).