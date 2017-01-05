Belarus ups tariffs for oil transit via its territory starting Feb. 1

Vlad Khadarin of Russia wins big air Snowboard World Cup event in MoscowSport January 07, 21:06
Finland’s Kontiolahti to host BMW IBU World Cup 8 instead of Russia’s TyumenSport January 07, 20:50
Portugal’s former President Mario Soares dies at age of 92World January 07, 19:59
Donald Trump says good relations with Russia are ‘good thing’World January 07, 19:51
Kadyrov praises inter-religious peace and harmony in ChechnyaSociety & Culture January 07, 13:45
Putin congratulates Russians on ChristmasSociety & Culture January 07, 13:20
Patriarch Kirill warns against provocations in cultureSociety & Culture January 07, 13:14
US intelligence publishes declassified version of report on alleged cyber attacksWorld January 07, 2:26
Gazprom sets record for daily export volume to non-CIS countriesBusiness & Economy January 06, 18:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MINSK, January 5. /TASS/. Belarus is hiking tariffs on crude transits via its territory starting February 1, according to a statement from the Belarusian Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade posted on the national legal web portal.
According to the statement, tariffs for the oil transit via the pipelines of JSC "Gomeltransneft Druzhba" from Unecha to Adamova Zastava will be raised from 267.32 Russian rubles ($4.43) per net ton to 287.90 Russian rubles ($4.77).
The transit tariffs of JSC "Gomeltransneft Druzhba" pipelines will be also raised for the route between Unecha and Brody from the previous price of 114.82 Russian rubles ($1.9) to 123.66 Russian rubles ($2.05).