Dollar exchange rate down 30 kopecks to 60.97 rubles in Moscow

Business & Economy
January 03, 10:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The MICEX index was up 0.57% at the opening of trade on the Moscow Exchange
1 pages in this article
© Dmitry Rogulin/TASS

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate was down by 30 kopecks to 60.97 rubles at the opening of Tuesday trade on the Moscow Exchange.

The MICEX index was up 0.57% at the opening of trade on the Moscow Exchange on Tuesday to 2245.39 points. The RTS index grew 0.53% to 1158.41 points.

Meanwhile, Brent oil prices were up 0.55% during the trading session on London’s ICE exchange to $57.13 per barrel.

Photo
TOP STORIES
