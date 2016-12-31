Back to Main page
Belarusian president approves draft of EAEU Customs Code agreement

Business & Economy
December 31, 2016, 9:17 UTC+3 MINSK
The president’s order is published on the official website
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

MINSK, December 31. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko approved a draft agreement on the Eurasian Economic Union’s Customs Code as a basis for negotiations.

The president’s order is published on the official website.

Lukashenko ordered in the document to sign the agreement "in case of accord in compliance with the approved draft.".

