Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Court resumes proceedings in Apple dispute regarding iWatch

Business & Economy
December 29, 19:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW
1 pages in this article

Read also
Six largest Russian banks introduce Apple Pay support

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The Arbitration Court of Moscow Region resumed proceedings in the dispute between Apple and Sheremetyevo Customs Office and appointed the court session on the case to January 30. This follows from the court ruling.

Proceedings were suspended until entry into force of the decision of Moscow Arbitration Court. Proceedings should be resumed in view of closeout of circumstances serving as grounds for suspension.

Apple Rus, a Russian affiliate of Apple, filed actions to arbitration courts of Moscow and Moscow Region on February 18, 2016. The company is disputing decisions of customs authorities regarding the change in classification of Apple Watch. These devices are currently categorized as wristwatches subjected to an import rate up to 10% instead of data transmission devices exempted from the import duty.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Companies
Apple
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Analyst warns attempts at hampering Russia, Iran and Turkey's work on Syria are likely
2
Russia to cut military presence in Syria
3
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
4
Putin says ceasefire achieved in Syria
5
Defense contractors deliver over 100 warplanes to Russian troops in 2016
6
Assad believes agreements on Syria lay grounds for stabilization 'for first time ever'
7
Court resumes proceedings in Apple dispute regarding iWatch
TOP STORIES
Реклама