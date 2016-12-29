Court resumes proceedings in Apple dispute regarding iWatch

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The Arbitration Court of Moscow Region resumed proceedings in the dispute between Apple and Sheremetyevo Customs Office and appointed the court session on the case to January 30. This follows from the court ruling.

Proceedings were suspended until entry into force of the decision of Moscow Arbitration Court. Proceedings should be resumed in view of closeout of circumstances serving as grounds for suspension.

Apple Rus, a Russian affiliate of Apple, filed actions to arbitration courts of Moscow and Moscow Region on February 18, 2016. The company is disputing decisions of customs authorities regarding the change in classification of Apple Watch. These devices are currently categorized as wristwatches subjected to an import rate up to 10% instead of data transmission devices exempted from the import duty.