Gazprom CEO says Nord Stream gas pipeline fully loaded

Business & Economy
December 29, 18:46 UTC+3
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The Nord Stream gas pipeline is now loaded by more than 100%, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller told a conference call.

Read also
Russian PM says Nord Stream-2 project benefits all participants

"According to the operative data of this morning, Nord Stream s loaded by even more than 100%. More than 150 million cubic meters of gas per day we now supply through this pipeline. And the fact that consumption by the countries that are our key partners, is growing, once again confirms that the Nord Stream-2 project is extremely demand on the European market," he said.

In 2015, gas supplies vie the Nord Stream pipeline amounted to 39 billion cubic meters (70% of pipeline’s capacity).

Commissioning the Nord Stream-2 is scheduled for late 2019. The pipeline is to stretch through the Baltic Sea from the Russian coast to the coast of Germany. The capacity of each of the two lines is 27.5 bcm a year. Capital expenditures for the project are estimated at 8 bln euros, and the total cost including project financing is 9.9 bln euros.

Topics
Oil & Gas Nord Stream
Companies
Gazprom
